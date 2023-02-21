MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s office is investigating a body they found at a local church Monday.

According to a joint press release, sheriff’s deputies responded to unusual activities at Victory Church. When they arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man.

The Sheriff’s Office, the McLean County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Hanner, (309) 888- 5063 or Lt. Tuttle, (309) 888-5928 or the McLean County Sheriff’s Office main line at (309)888-5019.