UPDATE: Man found dead in Illinois River identified

HENNEPIN, Ill.– Authorities are saying 53-year-old Audiel Perez died of drowning after being ejected from the boat. The driver Audiel Ramirez struck a log near mile marker 201 in Hennepin while the two were coming back from a fishing trip.

Ramirez now faces several citations including operating a watercraft under the influence.

According to state conservation police Sgt. Phil Wire, those citations could turn into felony charges because the crash resulted in the death of Perez.

Ramirez’s court date is set for December 19th.

Previous story–

A man was killed Friday night after falling into the Illinois River.

Officials from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7 p.m the victim fell off a boat into the Illinois River in the vicinity of mile marker 201.

Five people were on board when the boat struck a log that was partially in the water.

Officials said the pilot, 48-year-old Audiel Ramirez, faces several charges including operating a watercraft under the influence, failure to provide enough life jackets, operations of a watercraft with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 or greater and careless operation of a watercraft.

Conservation Sgt. Phil Wire said Ramirez could face felony charges because someone died.

The name of the victim was not released pending notification of relatives. However, it is confirmed he is a 53-year-old from Mexico. All passengers had alcohol in their system, but no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 19. The toxicology report for the victim will be available in a few weeks.