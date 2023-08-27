PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting in the parking lot at Laramie Liquors Saturday night.

Peoria police and Peoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the liquor store located at 1841 S. Laramie Street at 9:09 p.m. where they found a man down in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said there is no suspect in custody at this time.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office said the manner of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time and the incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.