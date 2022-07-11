MOSSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was found dead in a parking lot at Caterpillar’s Mossville Engine Plant Sunday.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department were called to the parking lot of CAT Mossville’s building DD for a male who was dead in his car.

36-year-old David S. Pruski was pronounced dead by the coroner at 2:24 p.m. Sunday. He was reportedly homeless. Initial exams showed no signs of trauma or obvious injuries.

Harwood stated that Pruski had been dead for several days. The autopsy was inconclusive, but foul play is not suspected.

Toxicology and further studies are still pending.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.