PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in an alleyway early Monday morning.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. Monday, police were flagged down by a resident near the intersection of E. Behrends and N. Maryland Avenues regarding the incident, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

When police found the man, they saw obvious signs of trauma on the man and attempted life-saving measures, but the man could not be revived.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood will reveal the man’s cause and manner of death at a later time.

The incident is under investigation. Those with any information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact P eoria Police at (309)-673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309)-673-9000.