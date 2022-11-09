PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man was found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:51 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 5500 block of N. Graceland. There they found an adult man dead.

Investigators have not elaborated on the condition of the man when he was found. Peoria Police report that the man’s cause of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner.

Peoria Police are investigating this case.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact Detective Chavez

at (309) 494-8356, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309)

673-9000.