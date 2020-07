DELAVAN, Ill. (WMBD) – The Tazewell County Coroner is investigating the death of a man found dead in rural Delavan.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a field off Locust Road at 10:19 am on reports of a vehicle in a soybean field. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Jordan Kramer dead in the vehicle. He was last seen on July 2.

Coroner Charles Hanley says Kramer was identified by visible tattoos and an ID found in his vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.