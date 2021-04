LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An Ottawa man was found dead along the river late last week.

The LaSalle County Coroner announced that 63-year-old Donald Lee Renz was found Friday, April 9, at Allen Park in LaSalle County in the river.

The incident is being investigated by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and the Ottawa Police Department.

No other updates have been provided by police.