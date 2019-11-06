Man found guilty for 2018 murder

PEORIA, Ill. – One of the men arrested for a July 2018 homicide has been found guilty of murder.

Nineteen-year-old Jamie Weyrick, Jr. is facing life behind bars for the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Terrance Stone on July 8 of last year. He could face at least 45 years and possibly more when he is sentenced.

Stone was found shot several times on Nebraska Ave. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Weyrick was charged with murder in the case, and 21-year-old Ty Pullen is also facing murder and weapon charges.

A judge will hand down a sentence next month.