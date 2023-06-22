BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Attorneys for a man who skipped bail and missed his murder trial contend a judge should not take whatever bond money is left.

The lawyers for Michael Bakana argued during a hearing in McLean County Circuit Court on Thursday that taking the rest of the $200,000 that Bakana posted to remain free would not allow them to be paid.

Additionally, they told the judge, the money came from Bakana’s brother, not Bakana himself. As such, whatever’s left after they were paid should go to him.

Team Bakana also said that he was recaptured four days after he skipped town and well within the window to keep his money.

On May 12, Bakana was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 30, 2021, shooting death of 22-year-old Mariah Petracca outside Daddios in Downtown Bloomington.

He also was convicted of shooting Bibianna Cornejo, who suffered permanent nerve damage to her left arm during the same incident.

McLean County prosecutors disagreed with his attorneys, saying Bakana’s name was on the bond document, and anyone else is irrelevant. They also said the bond was meant to assure Bakana’s appearance, he failed to appear, so he should lose the money.

The judge said he would rule on the bond issue and any post-trial motions at a July 24 hearing. A sentencing would likely occur after that.

Bakana faces decades behind bars as a result of the convictions.