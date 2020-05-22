Peoria man gets trapped in flooded water trying to flee from police

SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — A traffic stop in Woodford County led to a Peoria man submerging a stolen car in flooded water Thursday night.

Woodford County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword said a deputy made a traffic stop in Spring Bay and when he was approaching the vehicle, the driver fled at a high speed. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Anthony V. Huynh, turned right on Collins Ln and went west, and the west end is closed off due to the flooded Illinois River. The suspect then went into the river at a high rate of speed, Tipsword said.

“Our deputy gave chase on foot into the swollen river in an attempt to apprehend the driver, his attempt was unsuccessful,” Tipsword said.

Deputies followed wet footprints from the river on Sunset Drive and found Huynh hiding under a truck. He is now being held on three felony charges, including aggravated fleeing/eluding a police officer, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is awaiting bond on these charges.

Huynh is also being held on a Nevada Department of Public Safety parole warrant.

Tipsword’s team received assistance from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the Fon Du Lac Park District Police’s boat patrol.

