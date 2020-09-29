Another human bone found along Illinois River in Peoria County

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Saturday, a woman who went fishing Saturday along the Illinois River spotted something she wasn’t expecting to see — a human bone.

Officials said it’s in an area near the 13000 block of Wheeler Road in Glasford where human bones, including a pelvic bone, were found last month.

“The area I found it was a good about 40 feet from where any of the flags stopped, so I believe it was an area that wasn’t actually looked at,” said Katy Cody, who found the bone while fishing.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Hardwood confirmed the new find is a human remain and a part of the spinal column.

Cody said she and her husband were fishing Saturday when she made the discovery. She said she went walking along the banks and saw the bone which was larger than any nearby fish bones or shells.

“I stumbled across a single bone by the water’s edge and I kind of flip it out with a stick to get a better look and whenever I seen it, I hollered to my husband to kind of confirm what I was seeing,” said Cody.

Cody said she wasn’t expecting to find something as serious as human bones during the walk.

“It was very shocking, to be honest. I wasn’t expecting it, especially since they had just looked there. I figured that they would’ve done found anything that they were looking for to take with them,” said Cody.

Harwood said the bone has been sent to a forensic anthropologist in Champaign County. He said it’ll take about six weeks to get any information on the discovery.

As for the remains found in August, Harwood said it’ll be a few more weeks until they can identify age, gender, and nationality.

