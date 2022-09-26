WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was found guilty on multiple charges concerning a UTV crash death that occurred in March.

According to a Woodford County State’s Attorney press release, 26-year-old Kenneth Brinkley was found guilty of aggravated DUI causing death, criminal damages to government property and fleeing a peace officer.

On March 15, Brinkley drove a UTV on public roads and off roads in fields and hit a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office squad car while attempting to escape the pursuit of Woodford County Sheriff’s deputies. The chase ended with the UTV crashing into a tree.

The sole passenger of the vehicle, Ryan Pitts, died in the crash.

Brinkley’s blood was drawn after the crash, and it showed his blood alcohol content was .209 mg/dl, over the Illinois legal limit of .08 mg/dl.

Brinkley’s sentencing hearing will be held on Nov. 1 at 9:45 a.m.