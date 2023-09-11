PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A West Peoria man was held on $100,000 bond on Monday for allegedly stealing a bicycle at knifepoint on Saturday.

Steven M. Harness, 32, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on a single count of armed robbery in connection with the heist that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to Assistant State’s Attorney Terry Muench, the victim told police he was riding his bike when a man with a dog came up to him, showed him a large knife, and then demanded his bike.

Officers had a general idea of what the assailant looked like and when they saw Harness in the area with a large knife, they took him into custody, the prosecutor said in open court.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He’ll next appear in court on Oct. 5.