PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man on Wednesday was ordered held on $75,000 bond for allegedly trying to steal a tip jar from a Peoria Heights restaurant.

Joshua D. Schuck, 34, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on the single count of attempted aggravated robbery in connection with the June 25 incident at the Slow Hand Craft BBQ.

He faces at least three and possibly up to seven years in prison if convicted. Probation is also an option. Peoria County Judge Derek Asbury set a July 27 preliminary hearing though it is likely a grand jury will hear the case before then.

According to Assistant State’s Attorney Terry Muench, the incident happened on June 25 when Schuck allegedly went into the restaurant and asked for a glass of water at the bar.

The employee brought one back and then, Schuck pulled out what appeared to be a gun and asked for money. He then tried to grab a tip jar but the employee tried to grab it back and it fell on the ground.

Schuck ran out but was quickly nabbed by Peoria Heights police who were told that he was wearing a red shirt and only one shoe.

When questioned, Schuck denied having a gun and said he didn’t take the tip jar, the prosecutor said in open court.

Schuck, who lives in Peoria Heights, told the judge he didn’t want a public defender as he was going to rely on his Speedy Trial rights which require a case to be brought to trial within 120 days unless the delays are instigated by the defense.