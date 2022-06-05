PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Despite aggressive life-saving measures, a man is dead after getting hit by a truck near the intersection of N. Allen Road and W. Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 58-year-old Gary Duncan of Peoria was apparently walking east across Allen Road at the intersection when he was hit by a south-bound mid-size pickup truck, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

Harwood said the truck driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the police.

Duncan was alert and responsive, but after arriving at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center, his condition took a turn for the worse. Harwood said hospital staff tried “aggressive care and resuscitative efforts.”

Ultimately, Duncan died after midnight Sunday morning. He suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and died of “catastrophic internal bleeding,” Harwood said. Toxicology is pending.