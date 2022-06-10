LaSalle County, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is behind bars after running from police and hitting a deputy’s squad car.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office responded to Northville Township after a woman was heard screaming on an OnStar alert.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and the driver fled. The driver, identified as 43-year-old Troy Reynolds later struck a patrol car causing minor damage.

Reynolds was arrested for DUI, violating conditions of bond, domestic battery, and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

He is currently being held at the LaSalle County Jail.