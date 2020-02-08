Man hopes thrift-store urn filled with ashes finds real home

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A thrift-store find in Illinois has prompted its buyer to find the person to whom it rightfully belongs and might not know it’s even gone.

The Journal Star of Peoria reports bargain-hunting Robert Ray spotted what was labeled “figurine” in a Peoria Goodwill store. Upon closer inspection, he recognized it was actually an urn, with ashes still inside.

Ray said he bought the $2.99 jar, decorated with a military-style flag and eagle, with the intention of finding the owner. He bought it in late December, a day or two after it arrived in the store.

Goodwill officials say they don’t know the source of the donation.

Ray hopes someone realizes it was mistakenly donated and contacts the newspaper.