MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County man was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near County Roads 1900 North and 2300 East near Towanda on Dec. 22.

According to the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the crash at 12:48 p.m. and the driver of one of the vehicles was transported to Bloomington, then transferred to OSF St. Francis for serious injuries.

The other driver was released at the scene with no injuries.

Ashley Daugherty said her father, 63-year-old Steve Wilburn of Colfax, was the man injured in the crash and said he is fighting for his life.

According to a GoFundMe posted for Wilburn, he underwent emergency surgery to remove his spleen, he suffered several broken ribs, a broken clavicle, a subdural hematoma, and a collapsed lung.

They hope to raise $10,000 to help cover medical expenses and help relieve the financial burden on Wilburn and his wife during his recovery.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.