PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–A man has been hospitalized after getting shot in the buttocks around 1:46 a.m. in Peoria Friday.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson confirmed that Peoria Police responded to the 300 block of west McClure after receiving an 11 round Shotspotter.

The male victim arrived to the hospital via private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.