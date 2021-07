MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Macomb man is in the hospital after his car went airborne early Tuesday morning.

Chauncey A. Ford, 19, of Macomb, was traveling northbound on US 67 approaching the US 136 junction when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His vehicle crossed both lanes of US 136 and entered the north ditch.

The vehicle went airborne and came to rest in a field.