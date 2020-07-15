PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old man is recovering after a fall at Rocky Glen Park in Peoria County.
Sheriff Brian Asbell says the man split his head open at the waterfall at the park. He says the man was awake and moving when AMT took him to OSF Hospital. His name is not being released at this time.
Latest Headlines
- New Community Health Partnership clinic coming to Princeville
- Peoria High’s Dionysius Hogan Driven to Succeed
- Man hospitalized after fall at Rocky Glen Park
- McLean County praised for having community members recycle almost half of deposited waste
- NJCAA sidelines several sports until spring, some may have condensed seasons