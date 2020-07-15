Man hospitalized after fall at Rocky Glen Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance-jpg_20160318155719-159532

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old man is recovering after a fall at Rocky Glen Park in Peoria County.

Sheriff Brian Asbell says the man split his head open at the waterfall at the park. He says the man was awake and moving when AMT took him to OSF Hospital. His name is not being released at this time.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News