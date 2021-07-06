Man identified in deadly Ellsworth car crash

ELLSWORTH, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Coroner has identified the man who died in a car crash near North and East St. in Ellsworth Monday.

Coroner Kathy Yoder said 40-year-old Daniel E. Engler of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 7:30 p.m. Monday after sustaining positional asphyxia and blunt injuries of his neck.

Initial reports show Engler lost control of his vehicle on a gravel roadway, left the road, and overturned his vehicle.

A passenger of the vehicle was injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital. There has not been an update on their condition since Monday.

The crash is being investigated by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.