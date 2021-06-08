Man identified in deadly motorized bicycle crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– A man was identified in a deadly motorized bicycle crash that happened near Waverly and Kellogg Ave. Monday.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 33-year-old Corey D. Griffin of West Peoria died after sustaining serious injuries during the crash.

Griffin was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in grave condition after the crash, and despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m. Monday.

Harwood stated that the autopsy showed that Griffin suffered multiple blunt force head injuries that were incomparable with life, and that Griffin likely died shortly after the collision.

Harwood also stated that Griffin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox that hit Griffin, Destinee Cole, has been issued a traffic citation for disobeying a stop sign. The Peoria County States Attorney’s Office will review this case to see if other charges will be pressed.