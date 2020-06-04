Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Peoria

PEORIA Ill. (WYZZ) — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed on the 500 block of Jefferson in Peoria Wednesday night.

Peoria Police were called to the corner of Shelly and Antoinette shortly before 7:30 p.m. on reports of a car crash, then received another call about 10 minutes later of an African American male with a stab wound.

Police said a person had an altercation with the African American male which led to the car crashing into a pole on the corner of Shelly and Antoinette. The Driver then drove the male to the 500 block of Jefferson where he was found by authorities and brought to the hospital.

Peoria Police are currently looking for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria Police.

