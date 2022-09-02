BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive at approximately 7:34 p.m. Friday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, upon arrival on the scene, officers located a man who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The areas near Woodruff Drive and Kenyon Court are currently closed for the investigation.

There is currently believed to be no danger to the public. The circumstances behind this incident are still pending investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.