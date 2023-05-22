UPDATE (10:59 a.m.) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has confirmed that a man is dead after a shooting in Peoria Monday.

According to Harwood, the man was pronounced dead at OSF.

His autopsy is scheduled for Monday. His identity has not been released at this time.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning in South Peoria, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of South Westmoreland Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. after the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that four rounds had been fired.

While on the way, officers learned that a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole two blocks away, in the 1800 block of South Westmoreland Avenue. Inside, officers found a man who had been shot.

It’s believed, police said, that the gunshot wound caused the victim to crash his vehicle. The man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. His current condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police remain on the scene investigating, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Ameren also responded to this incident.

Two areas on Westmoreland were temporarily blocked due to this incident, one has been reopened.

This story will be updated.