PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in critical condition after a shooting on Peoria’s East Bluff on Thursday.

The call came in shortly after 2:15 p.m. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed there was a man who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of East Thrush Avenue which is about two blocks from the intersection with North Knoxville Avenue. There was no alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system, police said.

We are working to learn more at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.