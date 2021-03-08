Man in serious condition after shooting outside a liquor store

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in serious condition after being shot Sunday night in Peoria.

Around 10:42 p.m., the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of Laramie Liquors for a man who had been shot while sitting in a car.

When deputies arrived to the parking lot, they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to OSF Saint Francis medical center with serious injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are speaking to a person of interest.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Lieutenant Dan Corpus at (309) 258-7160 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.