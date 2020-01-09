Man in critical condition, dog dead after Fulton County crash

SMITHFIELD, Ill. — One man is in critical condition after a single vehicle accident in rural Smithfield.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Trenton Weaver of Canton was driving a Hyundai SUV when he ran off the road and overturned just before 11 a.m. Thursday. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the vehicle as a result.

Weaver was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria by Life Flight where he is listed in critical condition.

Two dogs were also ejected from the vehicle; one died at the scene and the other was transported by Fulton County Animal Control to Spoon River Animal Clinic.

The Smithfield Fire Department, Cass-Putman Rescue Squad, Cuba Fire Dept, Fulton County Ambulance, Fulton County Animal Control, Life-Flight, and Illinois State Police all assisted in the incident.