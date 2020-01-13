Man in custody after a home invasion, car chase

PEORIA, Ill.– A man is charged with 36 criminal counts and traffic citations after he broke into a home and led police on a short pursuit Friday morning.

At approximately 4:18 a.m. police were called to 1508 W Forrest Hill for reports of a home invasion. Once police arrived on scene the victim told police four males robbed him and took his vehicle.

According to the police report, the officer on the scene alerted this to other officers who were in the area of the stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle, 20-year-old Marcellus Brown, led a short police chase before ditching the vehicle.

Brown is currently booked in the Peoria County Jail. Some of his charges include reckless driving, unlicensed, resiting peace officer, speeding more than 35 mph over the limit and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Police are still looking for the other three men involved in the invasion as it still remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.