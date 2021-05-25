Man in custody for March homicide in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was in custody in a county jail in Minnesota was issued warrants for a Bloomington homicide Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department, 18-year-old Kentrell D. Brown was in custody at the Olmsted County Jail in Minnesota for unrelated offenses when Bloomington Police detectives served the warrants.

Brown is the suspect in the March 7 murder of 26-year-old Natwan N. Nash that happened near Clearwater Ave. and Hershey Rd. in Bloomington.

The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office issued three McLean County murder warrants to Brown. Bond has been set at $3 million.

No extradition information is available at this time. Brown is still being held in the Olmsted County Jail.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jeff Engle at (309) 434- 2371 or Jengle@cityblm.org, or Detective Jared Roth at (309) 434-2379 Jroth@cityblm.org. Those with more information can also contact the Bloomington Police Department or the department’s main line at (309) 820-8888.