PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning, Peoria police said.

Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, said officers went to the 1800 block of North Lehman Road, which is near Pierson Hills apartment complex, on a report that people heard gunshots.

While on the way, officers were flagged down and told the victim, a man, was being driven to the hospital by a private vehicle. Roth said she did not know the victim’s age and no further details about the shooting were being released at this time.

The matter remains under investigation, and police have made no arrests.