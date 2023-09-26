PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Peoria man is in the Peoria County Jail on Tuesday after allegedly driving a U-Haul through several yards and then running from police officers.

Kenneth S. Threatt, 38, was booked into the Peoria County Jail on a slew of charges including aggravated fleeing and eluding, unlawful use of weapons, burglary, obstructing justice and several theft counts.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, officers were called the 2400 block of West Camille Street in the Rolling Acres subdivision on a report of a U-Haul truck driving through yards and shots being fired from the vehicle

A short time later, Roth said, officers located the U-Haul heading eastbound on Glen and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed. It eventually crashed into a fence in the 200 block of West Armstrong Avenue.

Threatt allegedly got out of the truck and tried to run away on foot, only to be caught after a brief chase, Roth said.