PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Dunlap man in the center of an animal abuse scandal last summer pleaded guilty in court Friday.

Nicholas Prince, 39, pleaded guilty to animal torture in regards to an incident captured on video of him beating a 13-year-old German Shepherd named Mika.

In the video, Prince punched and kicked Mika for nearly a minute.

Prince was originally arrested for animal cruelty, a misdemeanor, and released. After public outcry, his charges were upgraded to felony animal torture.