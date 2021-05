PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been indicted after a domestic violence call turned into an attempted murder in April.

On April 26, 63-year-old Hakob Sahakyan identified himself to officers as the suspect for attacking a woman.

In the courtroom, he faces several charges, including attempted murder after allegedly hitting her in the head with a hammer.

Sahakyan’s bond has been set at $750,000. He will be back in court next Thursday, May 13.