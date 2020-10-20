Man indicted after being accused of street racing, causing crash and deaths of 4 Peoria women

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of street racing in the incident where four Peoria women died in a car crash was indicted Tuesday afternoon.

42-year-old Jerome Polnitz has been charged with aggravated street racing, a Class 4 felony. Court documents reveal he was street racing near the 3400 block of SW. Washington St. Sunday, Sept. 27.

The documents also reveal his street racing involved a vehicle crash resulting in the deaths of four Peoria women. Police determined a second vehicle was involved in the crash, leading to the arrest of Polnitz for street racing, driving while having a suspended license, reckless driving, leaving the scene with injury, failure to notify police, failure to give aid, and speeding.

Peoria Police said both vehicles were moving at high speed when the vehicle occupied by the four women lost control and crashed into a tree. One of the women was ejected from the vehicle while the other three were trapped inside.

His bond has not been set yet. He is set to be arraigned Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

