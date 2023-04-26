UPDATE (3:26 p.m.)– Bloomington Police Department confirmed that the victim and suspect did know each other.

They also confirmed that Livingston’s two counts of possession of stolen vehicles were related to vehicles stolen from an auto body business near Ireland Grove Road off of Veteran’s Parkway.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Melissa Ostrom.

41-year-old Josh Livingston was arrested Wednesday and is being held at the McLean County Jail. No bond information is available.

Melissa Ostrom was reported missing on April 17 and her body was found a few days later.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder’s office concluded the preliminary cause of death for Ostrom was strangulation.

Livingston has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of a stolen motor vehicle, concealment of a homicidal death, and criminal damage to state-supported property.