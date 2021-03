PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted in Peoria for five vehicle robberies Tuesday, March 30.

Matthew James Newman was indicted for robbing five different vehicles in Peoria on March 12. Newman was also indicted for trying to commit theft in the Menards on Townline road.

All vehicles that were robbed were parked in the Widmer Interiors parking lot on Allen Road.

Newman’s bond is set at $10,000, and his arraignment date is Thursday, April 1.