NORWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — A Norwood man on Tuesday was indicted in connection with two in two arson fires last month.

According to court records, 34-year-old Troy Smith was indicted for two counts of aggravated arson related to incidents in the 6800 block of West Lamoine Avenue. The first fire involved a Molotov Cocktail thrown at the house at about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 The second fire happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Like with the first time, the Limestone Fire Department was called out to the same block on Lamoine on a report of a house on fire.

Both fires were put out quickly and no injuries were reported.

The charges are felonies that carry a six- to 30-year possible prison term. Probation is not an option.

Smith’s bond has been set at $10,000.

He will return to court on Sept 13, for his arraignment.