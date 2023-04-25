PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday in connection to an arson at New Hope Apartments on March 30.

According to court records, Carlos Almaraz-Alferes was indicted for one count of residential arson.

According to a press release from the Peoria Fire Department, they located a small fire near the elevator on the fourth floor of the apartments. A sprinkler system had extinguished the fire before fire crews arrived.

A Peoria Fire Department Fire Investigator was called to the scene and determined the cause to be arson. Approximately $170,000 in damages were caused during this incident.

22 residents were displaced due to smoke and water damage.

Almaraz-Alferes bond has been set at $20,000. His arraignment date has been set for April 27.