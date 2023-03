PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted Tuesday in relation to a Feb. 22 attempted arson incident.

According to Peoria County Court Documents, Da Rian Bush was indicted for attempted arson and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

Bush was arrested after Peoria police were called to a residence near Delaware Avenue and Republic Street, after receiving a report of Bush holding a gun and lighting objects on fire inside a residence.

His arraignment date has been set for March 15.