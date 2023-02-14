PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted on multiple charges in relation to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Jan. 15.

According to court records, 43-year-old Jeremy Perry was indicted for two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated DUI, and driving while his license was revoked.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s office release, Perry fled from the scene of a possible overdose at the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station on Jan. 15.

Perry eventually crashed into two vehicles at the intersection of Route 150 and Trigger Rd. The crash resulted in the death of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid.

His bond is currently set at $300,000.

Perry’s arraignment date has been set for Feb. 16.