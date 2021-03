PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man accused of shooting another man in a car on East Ravine Avenue and North Peoria Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 27, has been indicted.

Odis Jackson III faces one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Bobby King and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

His bond has been set at $1 million and arraignment is scheduled for today, March 11, at 1:30 p.m.