Man indicted for four robberies across Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A grand jury indicted a Central Illinois Man Tuesday, for committing four robberies in April 2021.

54-year-old John W. Beck was charged in four robberies that occurred from April 8 to April 20, including Odell Bank in Livingston County, and Elmwood Community Bank in Peoria County.

On April 21, Beck was arrested in Springfield, Ill. on warrants issued by Livingston County and the Illinois Department of Corrections, and has remained in the custody by law enforcement in Livingston County.

If convicted, Beck could face up to 25 years in prison for one count of armed bank robbery, up to 20 years in prison for two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, and one additional count of bank robbery.