PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash in August.

According to Peoria County court records, 39-year-old John Timothy Jr. allegedly left the scene of a crash near Howett Street and Western Avenue on Aug. 28.

Timothy was allegedly in the vehicle that crashed into 28-year-old Akeem Alexander who was riding a bicycle when he was struck. Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the crash was located with serious damage to the front end near Antoinette Street and Madison Park Terrace.

Timothy’s arraignment date is set for Sept. 27.