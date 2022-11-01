Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for an Oct. 3 shooting incident, Tuesday.

According to Peoria County court records, 32-year-old Billy Delasso was indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

On Oct. 3, Delasso allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle near Warner Lane and Saint Martin Drive. On Oct. 7, Peoria police requested assistance from the public to help locate him.

Peoria police detectives received information that he was located in a residence in Washington, Ill. The Central Illinois Emergency Response Team executed the warrant to apprehend him, and Delasso was taken into custody without incident.

His bond is currently set at $250,000.

Delasso’s arraignment date is set for Nov. 10.