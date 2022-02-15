PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted on two charges in relation to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday.

According to Peoria County Court documents, 43-year-old Carlos D. Jones has been indicted on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm after shooting at Peoria Police officers near the area of E. McClure Avenue and N. Atlantic Avenue on Jan. 31.

The shooting occurred after police responded to a report of suspicious activity with an armed person in the area. Illinois State Police identified Jones as a suspect on Feb. 2.

Peoria Police located Jones after he was seen leaving a residence and getting into a pickup truck near Warren Street and Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 3. Jones fled on foot after officers attempted a traffic stop, but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Jones’s bond has been set at $1 million, and he is set to appear in court for his arraignment on Feb. 17.