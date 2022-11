PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for a Peoria shooting incident Tuesday.

According to court records, 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. was indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Eddy allegedly shot at a person near Prospect Road and Maywood Avenue on Oct. 18.

He was arrested by Peoria police on Nov. 2 and was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Eddy’s arraignment date has been set for Dec. 29.