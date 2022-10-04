PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted Tuesday in relation to Popeyes burglary that occurred on Aug. 10.

According to Peoria County Court Documents, 20-year-old James P. Walker was indicted for burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass to a building.

Court documents state that Walker broke a glass door and window and broke into Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, located near Knoxville and Nebraska Avenues, with the intent to commit felony theft.

Walker was booked into the Peoria County jail on Aug. 11. He has been released and ordered to appear for his arraignment date, which is set for Nov. 10.